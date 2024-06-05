Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,781,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after buying an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,209,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 679,318 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

