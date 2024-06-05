Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EL opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

