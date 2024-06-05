Scotia Capital Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

NASDAQ FTAG opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0166 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

