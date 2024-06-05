Scotia Capital Inc. Has $516,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

