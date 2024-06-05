Scotia Capital Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXI. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PXI opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.