Scotia Capital Inc. Has $587,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.