Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 63,214.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.