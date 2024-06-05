Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

