Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $466,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox



The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

