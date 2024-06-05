Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.4 %

RACE opened at $410.56 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.92 and a 200 day moving average of $389.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

