Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,467 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.