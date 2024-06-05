Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 10,485 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nuvei by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nuvei by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nuvei by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

About Nuvei

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

