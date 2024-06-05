Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,153 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,111,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

