Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 434 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 146,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 91,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 407,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

IFF opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

