Scotiabank Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $393.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $400.00 to $393.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 848.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 462.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

