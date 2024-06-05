Scout24 SE Plans Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY)

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4236 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Scout24 Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SCCTY opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.
Scout24 Company Profile
