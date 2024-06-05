Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

STX opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

