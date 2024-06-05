Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SVCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.
