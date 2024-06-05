Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

