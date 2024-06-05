Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 4.9 %

SVM opened at C$5.03 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$889.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,999 shares of company stock worth $420,431. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.