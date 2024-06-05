Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

