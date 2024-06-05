Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Snap-on by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,850 shares of company stock worth $17,323,118. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

Snap-on stock opened at $267.02 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.21 and its 200-day moving average is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.