Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Snap-on by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,850 shares of company stock worth $17,323,118. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %
Snap-on stock opened at $267.02 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.21 and its 200-day moving average is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bear Traps in Trading: Here’s What to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.