Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500 shares of company stock worth $55,280. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

