SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SouthState were worth $60,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in SouthState by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

