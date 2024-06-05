SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,014,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,699,800 shares.The stock last traded at $41.81 and had previously closed at $41.78.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

