Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 8.6 %

SPWH stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

