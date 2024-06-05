Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

