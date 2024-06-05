Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPRB. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

SPRB opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.49. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spruce Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,912,316 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $1,701,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,810,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock worth $2,613,101. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 224,859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.