Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

