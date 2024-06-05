Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after acquiring an additional 108,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $8,680,650. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

GRMN opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

