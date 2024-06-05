Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 94,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

