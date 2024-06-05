Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

