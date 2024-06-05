Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 664 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,617,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,923,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 561,298 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

