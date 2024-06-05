Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

