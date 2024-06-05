Stifel Financial Corp Buys 33,283 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock worth $231,791,136. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.