Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,675 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.