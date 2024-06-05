Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,272,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,880,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 331,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,190,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.