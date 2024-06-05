Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.61 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,756,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after purchasing an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.89.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

