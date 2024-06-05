Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.42 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $277.10 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $163.62 and a 12-month high of $286.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $4,520,024. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

