Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 14,131 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after buying an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $102.30 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

