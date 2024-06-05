Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hexcel worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Hexcel by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Hexcel by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Hexcel Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE HXL opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

