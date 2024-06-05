Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 711,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,683 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

