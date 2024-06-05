Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,715 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $188,834,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after acquiring an additional 470,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

