Stifel Financial Corp Sells 42,808 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,808 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 165,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

CFG stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

