Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,551,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 564,549 shares.The stock last traded at $38.63 and had previously closed at $34.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 657,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 542,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after buying an additional 291,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

