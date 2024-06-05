Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,044 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

