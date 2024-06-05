Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

