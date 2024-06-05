SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

