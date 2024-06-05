Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $561.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

