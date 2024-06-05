Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $36,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

